See What the Kardashian Family Has Been Wearing During Their Costa Rica Vacation

Kylie Jenner snapped this photo during the family's Costa Rica vacation. Instagram

Kylie Jenner took a page out of Rihanna’s fashion book during a family trip to Costa Rica.

The 19-year-old reality star donned a white version of the same Dolls House fringe jumpsuit worn by Rihanna a few months ago. Jenner paired hers with nude pumps for an evening with her family in the tropical country in Central America.

Jenner has certainly been showing lots of skin during the trip. She posted another shot on Instagram in which she’s wearing just a bikini and sneakers.

She isn’t the only one who’s given the world an inside look at the lavish trip. Also along for the vacation are boyfriend Tyga, mom Kris Jenner and her beau Corey Gamble, and sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

Over the weekend, Kourtney wore a pair of wide-leg silk pants that just hid her sandals. She also brought along a pair of pink metallic Gucci sandals that she showed off on her Snapchat. At one point, she and Kim wore black slides while riding on the back of a golf cart. For a ride in a helicopter, Kourtney could be seen wearing all-white APL sneakers.

Kim also went with a wide-leg pant look the same night as Kourtney, just barely revealing her nude sandals. On another night, she opted for a Paco Rabanne mesh minidress and knee-high sandals.

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian in Costa Rica. Twitter

Khloe has been keeping up with her workouts will on the trip, opting to train in black sneakers.

