Kylie Jenner Launches a Camo Print Collection

A billboard in Los Angeles features Kylie Jenner in her camo collection. Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Social media queen and reality star Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to announce her new camo print collection, which went live on KylieJennerShop.com today. The 19-year-old posted a video of herself donning a bikini from the collection, which also features camo-printed baseball caps and lighters.

all new camo collection drops on @thekylieshop tomorrow 😳 check out KylieJennerShop.com to see the countdown. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jun 7, 2017 at 9:19am PDT

Jenner also took to Twitter to hype the release, counting down the hours until the collection went live at 1 p.m. ET. The reality star also expressed gratitude to her fans for supporting her clothing and makeup collections, writing, “Thanks everybody for making every launch and restock so special! I do it all for you guys! stay tuned I got some surprises up my sleeve.”

Thanks everybody for making every launch and restock so special! I do it all for you guys! stay tuned I got some surprises up my sleeve — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) June 7, 2017

In addition to announcing her collection, Jenner made headlines yesterday when rumors swirled that she had secretly married new beau Travis Scott. While she did not directly address the rumors, Jenner has been spending a lot of time with Scott lately — the two of them were seen on the set of a DJ Khaled music video yesterday and were spotted en route to a date at a Miami chicken restaurant, owned by Khaled, the day before.

For her date, the cosmetics mogul wore a black crop top with black track pants, finishing off the look with a pair of furry slides, one of the shoe trends of the summer.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott head to a Miami fried chicken restaurant. Splash

For Khaled’s shoot, Jenner wore a short-sleeved gray dress with a pair of white sneakers, accessorizing with a black leather backpack.

Kylie Jenner leaves a shoot for a DJ Khaled music video. Splash

While the star took to social media to promote her collection, she has not been spotted out and about in the camo print duds, but given the teen’s strong online presence, she’ll likely be sporting more camo items in the near future.

