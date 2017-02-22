This is Kristin Cavallari’s Most Delicious Recipe From Her Latest ‘Passion Project’

View Slideshow FN goes behind the scenes with Kristin Cavallari and Chinese Laundry for a spring '17 photo shoot in the Hollywood Hills. Max Knight/Footwear News

Kristin Cavallari has some milestones to celebrate this year. It’s her fifth year working on her namesake shoe line with Chinese Laundry, and on Jan. 5, the former MTV reality star turned 30 years old.

“I feel like I’m in a good place,” the shoe designer told Footwear News while behind the scenes of her spring ’17 campaign, shot in California’s Hollywood Hills. “I’ve had my babies; my husband and I can go into my 30s and enjoy our family — I’m looking forward to that.”

She shared more with FN, including her favorite things to do in Vegas, her new collection and life at home.

Footwear News: What can you recommend to get a great experience out of Vegas?

Kristin Cavallari: “I always go to Lavo [at The Palazzo] and get the meatballs. Go have a great dinner, see a show, go out and live it up — and don’t think twice about a hangover. That’s what Vegas is all about. I always like Vegas because you can do short and sparkly [outfits], and you can get away with a lot that you couldn’t going out at home.”

FN: What are some of your favorite styles that help with your balancing act as a mother and an entrepreneur?

KC: “The block heels are comfortable, so the Laurel bootie or the Georgie bootie are my favorites. They’re easy to throw on with any outfit. They’re comfortable, and I actually can run around with kids and carry a baby on my hip while wearing them.”

FN: How do you see your customers incorporating your collection into their lives?

KC: “I think a lot of my customers — my girls — are going through similar things. I have a lot of first-time moms, young girls who are going out and doing stuff. My shoes knock off all those categories. My customer likes fashions, likes following the trends and likes to look great without spending a fortune, and I think my collection allows her to do those things.”

FN: What are some trends that excite you?

KC: “Metallics are big, which I love. I believe they are a statement in themselves. You can throw on a pair of metallic heels, and you’re good to go. Super-saturated colors I love — deep papaya is beautiful.”

FN: What shoes do you like buying for your children?

KC: “Jay [Cutler, my husband and Chicago Bears quarterback], is on boy duty. He’s sponsored by Nike, so we have a lot Nike for the boys, which they love. Saylor, I get to have a bit of more fun with her. I’m not big on spending money on her shoes because she doesn’t wear them in the house. She has Carters and a couple pair of Stuart Weitzman, but those were given to me. I would never just buy those. I don’t like spending money on [children’s shoes] because they wear them for five seconds. Saylor grows out of them in two months.”

FN: In your role as a red-carpet correspondent for E!, who do you look forward to seeing at the Academy Awards?

KC: “Sienna Miller, for me, is my all time favorites — she was at the Golden Globes. I love Amy Adams; she’s always my favorite at these award shows. She changes it up and isn’t afraid of color.”

FN: What can you share about your forthcoming cookbook?

KC: “It’s due in March. I’ve been working on it for the last four years, hoping that I would have a cookbook one day. It won’t be out until spring 2018. I can’t wait — it’s a passion project of mine. I want to show people you can eat whatever you want as long as you eat the right ingredients. You can eat healthy and still enjoy food and life.”

FN: What’s your favorite recipe?

KC: “I’m excited about a veal braciole made with cashew ricotta cheese. It’s so good you wouldn’t have to tell anyone it’s dairy-free. You can use it for stuffed shells and do a million things with it.”

