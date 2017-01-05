Kristin Cavallari’s Top 5 Shoe Moments on Instagram

Kristin Cavallari Rex Shutterstock.

Kristin Cavallari is celebrating a big milestone. The star and Chinese Laundry design partner is 30 years old today. In honor of her birthday, FN has rounded up some of her standout shoe moments on Instagram.

Cavallari has been working with Chinese Laundry since 2012. She is often spotted in her own line while out and about and is known to post her favorite shoe styles on Instagram.

“It might be freezing outside, but I’m still rocking my heels,” she said in a post about the brand’s Kyle pumps.

It might be freezing outside but I'm still rocking my heels. Shoes are KYLE from my line for those wondering 👍🏻 A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Dec 15, 2016 at 9:23am PST

“[Fridays] are for flats,” she said, posting a metallic number from her Chinese Laundry line.

Friday's are for flats A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Oct 21, 2016 at 9:41am PDT

“Yaas to boot weather,” Cavallari said, posting standout over-the-knee boots with a block heel.

Yaaas to boot weather 🙌🏻 (ps these babies are from my collection) A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Oct 11, 2016 at 1:09pm PDT

Cavallari posted another pair of show-stopping boots, while wearing her Bears sweatshirt in support of husband and Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

In honor of the football season, I picked my fave snacks from @thrivemkt and when u check it out, you get a free six pack of Primal Kitchen Chocolate Almond Bars for new users and a free six pack with min purchase of $50 for existing users to Thrive. Link in bio 👍🏻 http://thrv.me/kristinpkbars A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Sep 13, 2016 at 1:49pm PDT

“Wearing my fave, Lawless,” she posted.

Shooting at a gorgeous house in LA today for my shoe collection. Wearing my fave, Lawless. @Nordstrom A photo posted by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Jul 24, 2016 at 5:31pm PDT

