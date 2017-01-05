Kristin Cavallari’s Top 5 Shoe Moments on Instagram

By / 2 hours ago
Kristin Cavallari Shoe Moments on Instagram
Kristin Cavallari
Rex Shutterstock.

Kristin Cavallari is celebrating a big milestone. The star and Chinese Laundry design partner is 30 years old today. In honor of her birthday, FN has rounded up some of her standout shoe moments on Instagram.

Cavallari has been working with Chinese Laundry since 2012. She is often spotted in her own line while out and about and is known to post her favorite shoe styles on Instagram.

“It might be freezing outside, but I’m still rocking my heels,” she said in a post about the brand’s Kyle pumps.

“[Fridays] are for flats,” she said, posting a metallic number from her Chinese Laundry line.

“Yaas to boot weather,” Cavallari said, posting standout over-the-knee boots with a block heel.

Cavallari posted another pair of show-stopping boots, while wearing her Bears sweatshirt in support of husband and Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler.

 

“Wearing my fave, Lawless,” she posted.

