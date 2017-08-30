Kristen Wiig Flattered Her Feet in Crystal-Embellished Sandals at the Venice Film Festival

Kristen Wiig at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Aug. 30. Rex Shutterstock

Kristen Wiig stepped out for the 74th Venice International Film Festival today in some eye-catching shoes.

The 44-year-old actress is in Italy — along with co-star Matt Damon — to promote her latest film “Downsizing.” For the occasion, Wiig opted for a Prabal Gurung black-and-white polka-dot dress with embroidered hemming, paired with ankle strap sandals from Sophia Webster.

Kristen Wiig at the ‘Downsizing’ photocall on Aug. 30. REX Shutterstock

The “Despicable Me” actress’ sandals certainly stood out with embellished toes, adding a little bling to her ensemble.

Kristen Wiig wears embellished Sophia Webster sandals at the Venice Film Festival Splash

Moreover, Wiig — who just celebrated her birthday last week (Aug. 22) — seemed to be having a good time with co-star Matt Damon, 46. On screen, the actors play a married couple who joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink themselves. The film, which also stars Alec Baldwin and Jason Sudeikis, is set to release on Dec. 22.

Kristen Wiig and Matt Damon at the Venice Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Want more?

Twitter Erupts After Melania Trump Wears Sky-High Stilettos to Visit Hurricane Victims

Get John Mayer’s Off-Day Style With These Hard-to-Find $650 Sandals

Gigi Hadid Emerges in Nude Ensemble After Three Weeks Away From the Spotlight