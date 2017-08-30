Kristen Wiig Flattered Her Feet in Crystal-Embellished Sandals at the Venice Film Festival

Kristen Wiig stepped out for the 74th Venice International Film Festival today in some eye-catching shoes.
The 44-year-old actress is in Italy — along with co-star Matt Damon — to promote her latest film “Downsizing.” For the occasion, Wiig opted for a Prabal Gurung black-and-white polka-dot dress with embroidered hemming, paired with ankle strap sandals from Sophia Webster.
The “Despicable Me” actress’ sandals certainly stood out with embellished toes, adding a little bling to her ensemble.
Moreover, Wiig — who just celebrated her birthday last week (Aug. 22) — seemed to be having a good time with co-star Matt Damon, 46. On screen, the actors play a married couple who joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink themselves. The film, which also stars Alec Baldwin and Jason Sudeikis, is set to release on Dec. 22.
