Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell Are Matching in Vans

(L-R) Stella Maxwell, designer Jeremy Scott and Kristen Stewart backstage at the Moschino resort '18 runway show on June 8. REX Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell couldn’t be more ready for summer. The duo soaked up the California sun around Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood on Thursday in matching outfits.

Hand in hand, they both rocked black and white pants and graphic cropped T-shirts. Stewart finished her look with a beanie, while Maxwell accessorized her look with a black bomber. The couple went with similar round sunglasses and complementing Vans sneakers. Stewart chose an all-black pair for her look, and Stella went with a classic black and white pair.

Following their walk, they headed off to the Moschino resort ’18 show, where Stewart supported Maxwell backstage. Maxwell walked the runway in a knockout denim-on-denim outfit that was topped off with golden platform sandals.

Vans Old Skool Pro sneakers, $65; vans.com

