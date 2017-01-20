Kristen Stewart Kicks Off Sundance Film Festival in This Casual Look

Kristen Stewart REX Shutterstock.

Kristen Stewart helped kick off the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Thursday. The actress was on hand for the premiere of the short film “Come Swim,” which she wrote and directed.

Stewart decided against heels for the appearance, opting for Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers in burgundy. She paired the trainers with ripped jeans, a leather jacket and a sweatshirt around the waist. She topped of the casual ensemble with a terry-cloth sweatband around her head.

Kristen Stewart at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of “Come Swim,” wearing Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor sneakers. REX Shutterstock.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor sneakers in burgundy. Courtesy of Richmond Classics.

This isn’t the first time Stewart chose flats over heels for a carpet appearance. She’s also been known to go barefoot — notably kicking off her Christian Louboutin pumps during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

When she does choose a heel, she’s often spotted in Louboutin, Chanel and Jimmy Choo.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the Sundance Film Festival, which runs through Jan. 29.

Want more?

Why Social Media Star Arielle Vandenberg Wants To Raid Kristen Stewart’s Closet

Kristen Stewart Swaps Her Louboutins For Sneakers At Cannes

6 Times Kristen Stewart Didn’t Take Her Shoes Off On The Red Carpet