Kristen Stewart Kicks Off Sundance Film Festival in This Casual Look

By / 2 hours ago
Kristen Stewart Sundance Film Festival 2017
Kristen Stewart
REX Shutterstock.

Kristen Stewart helped kick off the 2017 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, on Thursday. The actress was on hand for the premiere of the short film “Come Swim,” which she wrote and directed.

Stewart decided against heels for the appearance, opting for Adidas Gazelle Indoor sneakers in burgundy. She paired the trainers with ripped jeans, a leather jacket and a sweatshirt around the waist. She topped of the casual ensemble with a terry-cloth sweatband around her head.

Related
How To Get the Week's Best Sneaker Releases

Kristen Stewart Sundance Film Festival 2017Kristen Stewart at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of “Come Swim,” wearing Adidas Originals Gazelle Indoor sneakers. REX Shutterstock.
AdidasAdidas Originals Gazelle Indoor sneakers in burgundy. Courtesy of Richmond Classics.

This isn’t the first time Stewart chose flats over heels for a carpet appearance. She’s also been known to go barefoot — notably kicking off her Christian Louboutin pumps during the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.

When she does choose a heel, she’s often spotted in Louboutin, Chanel and Jimmy Choo.

Stay tuned for more coverage of the Sundance Film Festival, which runs through Jan. 29.

Want more?

Why Social Media Star Arielle Vandenberg Wants To Raid Kristen Stewart’s Closet

Kristen Stewart Swaps Her Louboutins For Sneakers At Cannes

6 Times Kristen Stewart Didn’t Take Her Shoes Off On The Red Carpet

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s