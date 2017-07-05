Kristen Stewart in a Sequin Jumpsuit, Pharell In Yellow Kicks & More Stars Front Row at Couture Week

View Slideshow L-R: Kristen Stewart, Priyanka Chopra, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams REX Shutterstock

It’s Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris, and naturally celebs are flocking to the front row. Read on to see who has been spotted at Chanel, Armani, Schiaparelli, Jean-Paul Gaultier — and more importantly, what they’re wearing.

Kirsten Stewart stepped out for Chanel sporting a strapless sequined metallic jumpsuit and Christian Louboutin So Kate pumps.

Kristen Stewart at Chanel fall 2017 on July 4. REX Shutterstock

Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams also made an appearance at Chanel. The “Swish Swish” singer wore a blazer and skirt featuring astronauts and silver metallic pumps, while the “Despicable Me 3” soundtrack composer was colorful in a rainbow tie-dye T-shirt and yellow multicolored sneakers.

Katy Perry and Pharrell pose at Chanel on July 4. REX Shutterstock

Olivia Palermo showed up for the Schiaparelli couture show on July 3 donning a plunging heart-embellished white minidress with a matching blazer and white loafers featuring black bows.

Olivia Palermo at Schiaparelli fall ’17. REX Shutterstock

Naomi Watts — who stars in the new Netflix show “Gypsy” — was spotted heading to the Giorgio Armani Privee show on July 4 wearing a white floral embellished Armani gown with a white blazer over top and nude peep-toe ankle strap pumps. The 48-year-old actress sat front-row beside legendary film icon Sophia Loren.

Naomi Watts arrives at the Giorgio Armani Privee show. REX Shutterstock

For more celebs in the front row, check out the gallery ahead.

