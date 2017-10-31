Kristen Bell Soars in 5-Inch Heels, Mila Kunis Reveals Plenty of Leg at ‘A Bad Moms Christmas’ Premiere

Kristen Bell at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, "A Bad Moms Christmas." Rex Shutterstock

Kristen Bell took her style to new heights at last night’s Los Angeles premiere of “A Bad Moms Christmas.”

The petite 37-year-old actress towered on the red carpet in 5-inch black satin peep-toe platform pumps. She paired the daring shoes with a sleek black and white Michael Kors Collection gown, accented with a striking crisscross design at the midriff.

Kristen Bell wore a chic Michael Kors Collection gown to the premiere. Rex Shutterstock

Bell towered in a pair of 5-inch platform heels. Rex Shutterstock

Bell was accompanied by her comedian husband, Dax Shepard, who went for a decidedly more dressed-down look.

The “Parenthood” actor rocked gray jeans, a Christmas-themed “ugly sweater” and a pair of well-worn black Converse Chuck Taylor low-top sneakers.

Bell was joined by her husband, Dax Shepard, who kept it casual in Converse kicks. Rex Shutterstock

“Bad Moms” co-star Mila Kunis looked chic in a black halter-neck gown by Cushnie et Ochs that featured glittery fringed sleeves and a thigh slit. She accessorized with a simple pair of Christian Louboutin patent-leather heels.

Co-star Mila Kunis rocked a pair of Christian Louboutin pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Other cast members who turned out for the premiere included Kathryn Hahn, Susan Sarandon, a newly married Justin Hartley, Cheryl Hines, Jay Hernandez and Ariana Greenblatt.

The movie — which releases in theaters across the country tomorrow — finds Bell, Kunis and Hahn reprising their roles from the original 2016 film. This time, the rebellious trio are grappling with hosting and entertaining their dysfunctional mothers for Christmas.

