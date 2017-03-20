Kourtney Kardashian Wore Lace-Up Leather Leggings and Yeezy Heels to an L.A. Lakers Game

Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit for a game between the L.A. Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday seemed more suited for a club, but leave it to the a Kardashian to make a statement at a basketball game.
The star was spotted sitting courtside with her sister Khloe Kardashian and their mom Kris Jenner. Kourtney opted for a revealing pair of patent-leather lace-up leggings, a Yeezy sweatshirt and a pair of clear Yeezy sandals — a favorite among the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.
Khloe was a bit more demure in an all-black look, including simple black pumps — likely her go-to Christian Louboutins. The three were at the game to support Khloe’s boyfriend, Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.
Over the weekend, Khloe and Thompson were seen during a night out in L.A., with Khloe in a dramatic pair of Gianvito Rossi lace-up boots.
