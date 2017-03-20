Kourtney Kardashian Wore Lace-Up Leather Leggings and Yeezy Heels to an L.A. Lakers Game

By / 2 hours ago
Kourtney Khloe Kardashian Lakers Game
Kourtney Kardashian (left) with sister Khloe Kardashian (center) and mom Kris Jenner at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 19.
Splash

Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit for a game between the L.A. Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday seemed more suited for a club, but leave it to the a Kardashian to make a statement at a basketball game.

The star was spotted sitting courtside with her sister Khloe Kardashian and their mom Kris Jenner. Kourtney opted for a revealing pair of patent-leather lace-up leggings, a Yeezy sweatshirt and a pair of clear Yeezy sandals — a favorite among the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

Related
Kourtney Kardashian Still Has Her Designer Prom Shoes

Kourtney Khloe Kardashian Lakers GameKourtney Kardashian (left) in lace-up leather leggings and clear Yeezy heels. Splash
Kourtney Khloe Kardashian Lakers GameKardashian’s Yeezy sandals. Splash

Khloe was a bit more demure in an all-black look, including simple black pumps — likely her go-to Christian Louboutins. The three were at the game to support Khloe’s boyfriend, Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.

Over the weekend, Khloe and Thompson were seen during a night out in L.A., with Khloe in a dramatic pair of Gianvito Rossi lace-up boots.

khloe kardashian Gianvito Rossi rose boots givenchy chanel tristan thompson boyfriend CavaliersKhloe Kardashian wore Gianvito Rossi’s Rose lace-up over-the-knee boots ($2,155), which feature sheer lace panels and an open toe, with a Givenchy hoodie. Splash.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Thought Armed Paris Robbers Were Terrorists

Kourtney Kardashian Still Has Her Designer Prom Shoes

Kim Kardashian West Steps Out Wearing Yeezy Boots for a Family Movie Night

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s