Kourtney Kardashian Wore Lace-Up Leather Leggings and Yeezy Heels to an L.A. Lakers Game

Kourtney Kardashian (left) with sister Khloe Kardashian (center) and mom Kris Jenner at the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 19. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian’s outfit for a game between the L.A. Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday seemed more suited for a club, but leave it to the a Kardashian to make a statement at a basketball game.

The star was spotted sitting courtside with her sister Khloe Kardashian and their mom Kris Jenner. Kourtney opted for a revealing pair of patent-leather lace-up leggings, a Yeezy sweatshirt and a pair of clear Yeezy sandals — a favorite among the Kardashian and Jenner sisters.

Kourtney Kardashian (left) in lace-up leather leggings and clear Yeezy heels. Splash

Kardashian’s Yeezy sandals. Splash

Khloe was a bit more demure in an all-black look, including simple black pumps — likely her go-to Christian Louboutins. The three were at the game to support Khloe’s boyfriend, Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson.

Over the weekend, Khloe and Thompson were seen during a night out in L.A., with Khloe in a dramatic pair of Gianvito Rossi lace-up boots.

Khloe Kardashian wore Gianvito Rossi’s Rose lace-up over-the-knee boots ($2,155), which feature sheer lace panels and an open toe, with a Givenchy hoodie. Splash.

