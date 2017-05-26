Kourtney Kardashian Stepped Out in These Celeb-Favorite Sandals With Her New Beau

Kourtney Kardashian in Cannes, France, on May 26. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian and her half-sister Kendall Jenner have been the center of attention during the Cannes Film Festival, and it’s no secret why.

In addition to frolicking on a yacht while in the South of France for the film festival, the two have been spotted with their respective new love interests — naturally piquing the interest of fans and photographers alike.

Jenner is reportedly dating rapper A$AP Rocky, while Kardashian seems to be spending time with young model Younes Bendjima.

On Friday, Kardashian was spotted hopping off a boat in Cannes with Bendjima wearing a pair of heels that were very fitting for the star-studded event. She opted for Dsquared2’s Riri sandal, a favorite of the Kardashian/Jenner family, Chrissy Teigen and Rihanna herself. Rihanna wore the thigh-high version in red at the Cannes film festival, and Jenner wore them in 2016 — both had quite a bit of trouble lacing up the dramatic shoes.

Kardashain stepped out in blue jeans, a silk shirt, Chanel handbag, tinted sunglasses and Dsquared2 sandals. Splash

Kardashian’s patent leather Dsquared2 sandals. Splash

Kardashian wore the $1,285 heels with light blue jeans, a silk button-down, a Chanel handbag and pink tinted sunglasses. Bendjima wore Adidas Calabasas black sneakers, indicating that he’s already in with the family since Kim Kardashian West’s husband, Kanye West, makes the sneakers.

Kardashian and Bendjima in Cannes.

Kardashian gets some help as she steps off a boat in Cannes wearing Dsquared2 sandals. Splash

Dsquared2 sandal, $1,285; dsquared2.com

Kardashian and Jenner were seen leaving Cannes Friday after an eventful few days.

