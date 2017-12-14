Kourtney Kardashian Rocks High Leather Pants & Matching Sold-Out Mules on Date

Kourtney Kardashian with boyfriend Younes Bendjima at The Little Door in West Hollywood. Splash

Never one for following the rules, Kourtney Kardashian hit the streets of West Hollywood, Calif., in leather pants for a day date on Tuesday with boyfriend, Younes Bendjima.

Spotted at celeb eatery The Little Door and Alfred Tea Room, the stylish couple walked hand-in-hand, both sporting sleek retro-style shades for the occasion.

While the mom-of-three, 38, opted for a charcoal-gray ribbed tank paired tucked into high-waisted black leather straight-leg pants paired with Céline mules, the 24-year-old model appeared more casual, dressed in a white tee, olive green pants and crisp white Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers, which coincidentally have been Kourtney’s ex, Scott Disick’s go-to shoe as of late.

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima spotted leaving Alfred Tea Room on Tuesday. Splash

Just as Kourtney’s sold-out pointed leather mules from the French brand pulled the nior look together, Bendjima’s iconic no-fuss leather kicks completed his outfit.

Moreover, while the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star carried a green juice in one hand, in the other she toted her favorite mini Prada backpack, adding more black to the dark ensemble.

The reality star and Younes Bendjima seen leaving The Little Door. Splash

The pair’s outing comes amid reports that Bendjima will be spending the holidays with the eldest Kardashian and her family this year. “Younes will be in L.A. for Christmas and is invited to celebrate with Kourtney’s family,” a source told People.

The insider continued, “Younes has met her kids — Kourtney’s family really likes him. He is the opposite of Scott. He doesn’t party, isn’t flashy, and really treats Kourtney with a lot of respect. It’s obvious that he really cares about Kourtney.”

