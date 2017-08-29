Kourtney Kardashian Will Brighten Your Day With Her Super Yellow Look

Kourtney Kardashian wears Saint Laurent at Alice + Olivia's eyewear launch. Rex Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the most stylish moms out there. The star takes every major fashion risk that comes her way, which includes finding a classy way to wear her underwear as outerwear along with managing to make Gucci stilettos look really comfortable.

For her latest shopping trip with her kids Penelope and Mason, the star, of course, pulled out all the stops for them. She started her look off with a simple white Wolford bodysuit, but then, the Kardashian sister continued with her go-to Dior saddle bag and the most eye-catching bright, yellow Amur Ines silk pants. To make her outfit even louder, the reality TV star topped it all off with a striking pair of Adidas Stan Smith sneakers that currently retail online for just $75.

If you haven’t invested in the trendy shoe, we guarantee seeing Kardashian’s ensemble below will do the trick. The stylish sneaks are a total closet staple and go with everything in your closet (her pants are proof of that).

Adidas Women’s Stan Smith Leather Sneakers, $75; barneys.com

