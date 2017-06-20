Kourtney Kardashian Elevated Her Denim Cutoff Shorts With These Designer Heels

Kourtney Kardashian in Calabasas, Calif., on June 19 shooting "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Splash

Kourtney Kardashian looked casual in the ultimate summer outfit on Monday: denim cutoff shorts and a simple white tank.

She threw her hair into a simple topknot, and her only accessories were her cellphone and a coffee cup. But instead of throwing on flip-flops or sandals, she elevated the look with a pair of Gianvito Rossi’s frayed sandal in a dusty pink color. The color of the heels is very on-trend, but the simple silhouette of the sandals allows them to be a timeless wardrobe staple.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing denim shorts, a white tank top and Gianvito Rossi frayed sandals. Splash

Kardashian elevated her casual summer look with Gianvito Rossi’s frayed sandals in a dusty rose color. Splash

A closer look at Kardashian’s Gianvito Rossi sandals. Splash

Gianvito Rossi sandal, $835; bergdorfgoodman.com

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has worn Gianvito Rossi’s heels. She’s a fan of the Portofino sandal, his suede pumps and his Plexi pumps. Her sister Kim Kardashian West has also worn this frayed version.

Kardashian was out and about reportedly filming “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which aired the Season 13 finale last weekend. There’s no word on when or if Season 14 will happen, but if this is any indication, it’s something to look forward to in the coming months.

