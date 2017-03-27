Kourtney Kardashian Shows Some Love for These Designer Heels

By / 2 hours ago
Kourtney Kardashian Style
Kourtney Kardashian.
Kourtney Kardashian is showing Gianvito Rossi some love.

The star seems to have a favorite new pair of heels by the Italian designer. On her Snapchat on Sunday, Kardashian shared photos of a pair of the designer’s frayed-edge sandals in a dusty-pink hue.

Kate Middleton Channels the 1960s With Her Latest Look

But she’s not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that loves Rossi’s heels. Kylie Jenner recently wore the designer’s cherry-adorned sandals, and she’s also shown off many pairs of his sandals in her impressive shoe closet. Last year, Kim Kardashian West was partial to the same frayed sandals in denim.

Kim Kardashian West Gianvito Rossi SandalsKim Kardashian West wearing Gianvito Rossi “Lola” sandals. Splash.

Khloe Kardashian recently wore a more dramatic pair of Rossi’s shoes: thigh-high, lace-up sandals in sheer black.

khloe kardashian Gianvito Rossi rose boots givenchy chanel tristan thompson boyfriend CavaliersKhloe Kardashian in Gianvito Rossi’s “Rose” lace-up, thigh-high boots. Splash

