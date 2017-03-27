Kourtney Kardashian Shows Some Love for These Designer Heels

Kourtney Kardashian. REX Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is showing Gianvito Rossi some love.

The star seems to have a favorite new pair of heels by the Italian designer. On her Snapchat on Sunday, Kardashian shared photos of a pair of the designer’s frayed-edge sandals in a dusty-pink hue.

💤 #kourtneykardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Mar 26, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Mar 27, 2017 at 2:04am PDT

But she’s not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that loves Rossi’s heels. Kylie Jenner recently wore the designer’s cherry-adorned sandals, and she’s also shown off many pairs of his sandals in her impressive shoe closet. Last year, Kim Kardashian West was partial to the same frayed sandals in denim.

Cherry Toes 🍒 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Mar 13, 2017 at 6:20pm PDT

Kim Kardashian West wearing Gianvito Rossi “Lola” sandals. Splash.

Khloe Kardashian recently wore a more dramatic pair of Rossi’s shoes: thigh-high, lace-up sandals in sheer black.

Khloe Kardashian in Gianvito Rossi’s “Rose” lace-up, thigh-high boots. Splash

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Rocks Favorite Nude Coat With Yeezy Jewelry and Python Boots

Khloé Kardashian Stepped Out in Christian Louboutin Heels and Sweatpants

Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner Show Off Calabasas x Adidas Sneakers on Snapchat