Kourtney Kardashian Shows Some Love for These Designer Heels

Kourtney Kardashian is showing Gianvito Rossi some love.
The star seems to have a favorite new pair of heels by the Italian designer. On her Snapchat on Sunday, Kardashian shared photos of a pair of the designer’s frayed-edge sandals in a dusty-pink hue.
But she’s not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that loves Rossi’s heels. Kylie Jenner recently wore the designer’s cherry-adorned sandals, and she’s also shown off many pairs of his sandals in her impressive shoe closet. Last year, Kim Kardashian West was partial to the same frayed sandals in denim.
Khloe Kardashian recently wore a more dramatic pair of Rossi’s shoes: thigh-high, lace-up sandals in sheer black.
