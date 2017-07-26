Kourtney Kardashian’s Manolo Blahnik x Vetements Boots Took Her Summer Outfit to the Next Level

Kourtney Kardashian on July 25. Splash

It looks like Kourtney Kardashian wasn’t letting the heat get to her as she stepped out in an unexpected summer outfit in Woodland Hills, Calif.

She donned a chic pair of boots from the highly coveted Manolo Blahnik x Vetements collaboration, despite the warm West Coast weather. Then again, priced at over $2,000, the satin shoes were definitely worth it and brought her look to another level. Normally, she might have worn her go-to Vans sneakers, but these boots elevated her super casual oversized white long sleeve shirt and black shorts.

Kourtney Kardashian in Woodland Hills, CA. Splash

Vetements x Manolo Blahnik cutout satin boots, $2,225; net-a-porter.com

