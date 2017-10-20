Kourtney Kardashian Styled Her Chic Lace Bra With a See-Through Shirt — and It Works for Daywear

Kourtney Kardashian wears a black tank. Courtesy of Instagram

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian are getting ahead on their holiday preparations. On Wednesday, the sister duo went on a shopping spree at the Aldik home store in Los Angeles, and Kourtney stole the show with her head-turning look.

The reality TV star rocked a daring all-black look that included a completely see-through black turtleneck top that showed off her matching lace bra underneath.

#womensfashion #fashion #style #allblackeverything #kuwtk #kardashian #kourtneykardashian #leather A post shared by @wildandblossomed on Oct 19, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Kourtney continued her ensemble with a flattering zipper-embellished polka-dot miniskirt, and she finished things off with patent knee-high slouchy boots.

Not only are her shiny shoes perfect for fall, but they tied her look together and made it pop. Kim opted for a more simple look by wearing a black tank and leggings. Either way, they both looked incredible, and we can hardly wait to see what they end up wearing once the holidays finally arrive.

