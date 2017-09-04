Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, Charlize Theron’s Malibu Fair Shoe Style

View Slideshow Celebs at the Malibu Fair. Splash

Celebs are taking over the Malibu Kiwanis Chili Cook-Off, Carnival and Fair this year.

Everyones from the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and her ex Scott Disick, to Charlize Theron and January Jones have been spotted attending the annual fair over Labor Day weekend.

Kourtney Kardashian hit the carnival twice — once with boyfriend Younes Bendjima — and then again the next day with Mason, Penelope and a friend. For the occasion, the reality star donned Adidas Gazelle sneakers and an oversized grey Paris-themed t-shirt.

Kourtney Kardashian with kids Mason and Penelope at the Malibu Fair on Saturday. Splash

“Mad Men” actress January Jones also made an appearance at the fair the following day with son Xander, where she opted for a floral-print maxi dress and gold sandals.

January Jones and son Xander hit the Malibu Fair. Splash

On Labor Day, award-winning actress Charlize Theron stepped out wearing a maxi skirt and black ankle strap sandals for some fun with kids August and Jackson.

Charlize Theron takes her kids to the Malibu Fair on Labor Day. Splash

Check out the gallery ahead for more celebrity carnival shoe style.

