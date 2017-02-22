Did Penelope Disick Just Start a New Shoe Trend?

Kourtney Kardashian with daughter Penelope and son Mason in L.A. on Feb. 21. Splash

Penelope Disick may have inadvertently started a new shoe trend.

The 4-year-old wore two different colored faux-fur slides by Akid on Tuesday while out in Los Angeles with mom Kourtney Kardashian and brother Mason. Penelope wore a black slide on her right foot and a white one on her left. While we have a feeling that Penelope, like most 4-year-olds, chose her shoes randomly, it’s nonetheless a totally cute idea.

Akid co-founder Ashleigh Dempster gets feedback on her designs from her own sons, Jasper and Stone, who are around Penelope’s age. Dempster told FN in this week’s issue that “the boys are my toughest critics. They will be the first to tell me if a shoe is uncomfortable or hard to get on.”

Penelope Disick wearing Akid black and white faux-fur slides. Splash

A closer look at Penelope’s Akid slides. Splash

Akid’s Aston faux fur slides retail for $45. The black pair is sold out, but the style is still available in white, pink and multicolored. Penelope’s cousin North West is also a fan of the black version.

Kim Kardashian West, wearing Yeezy Season 4 heels, with daughter North in Akid fur slides. Splash

Who knows, we might even see Kim Kardashian West try out the trend — we already know she’s a fan of Givenchy’s fur slides.

August 2016: Kim Kardashian West stepped out in Givenchy fur slides. REX Shutterstock

