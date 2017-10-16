Kourtney Kardashian Is Making Pajama Fashion a Thing With Peekaboo Bra & Pumps

Kourtney Kardashian filming "KUWTK." Courtesy of Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian, along with the rest of her family, was spotted filming an upcoming episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in San Fransisco on Saturday, and the reality TV star looked so much more comfortable than usual. She even took to Instagram to reveal her cozy look and we guarantee it will inspire you.

She wore a silky pink pajama set and had her lace black bra peeking out of it. Given the popularity of the pajama-inspired trend, we can’t blame her for finally giving it a try while filming.

reading all you bitches A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Oct 13, 2017 at 3:29pm PDT

Being comfortable is the only way to get through a long day in front of the cameras, and we’re not sure why she doesn’t do this every time she’s on set. To make sure the look is acceptable to walk around in, Kardashian added class to it by slipping on classic black pumps. It’s the perfect effortless outfit and we hope we see more of it from her.

