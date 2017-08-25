How Kourtney Kardashian Does Nude on Nude Without Looking Naked

Kourtney Kardashian Rex Shutterstock

We can always count on Kourtney Kardashian for major fashion inspo. The 38-year-old never fails to wow us with her outfits, and this week she decided to tackle the challenging nude-on-nude trend. As expected, she didn’t disappoint.

To avoid awkwardly looking naked, the star mixed different hues that complemented one another perfectly. She started out with a Dries van Noten crop top on the darker side and wore it with a lighter pair of nude striped pants that instantly made her outfit stand out. For her accessories, Kardashian opted for a caramel-colored Dior leather saddle bag that you can purchase online for only $225, and she finished things off with Stuart Wietzman‘s classic Nudist sandals.

The 4-inch heel is a staple in any closet, so if you haven’t invested in a pair, we recommend you do so ASAP. With its thin leather straps and just the right heel amount, it’s the best way to show off your legs and some skin. Plus, the color is essential in case you ever want to try the nude trend yourself. Go bold during the last few days of summer and follow in Kardashian’s footsteps.

August 24th: #kourtneykardashian and #penelopedisick out for Lynch with #kimkardashian and #khloekardashian A post shared by KardashianJennerItaly (@kardashianjenneritaly) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:23am PDT

Stuart Weitzman Nudist 110mm sandals, $398; shopbop.com

