Kourtney Kardashian Does the ’90s in Oversized Rapper Shirt & These Classic Sneakers

Kourtney Kardashian arrives to Mason's art class in L.A. Splash News

The 1990s called, and Kourtney Kardashian has answered. And while taking her 7-year-old son, Mason Disick, to art class, no less.

The reality star’s recent fit proved that Kardashian can hold her own when she’s dressed down, just as when she’s dressed up, as she leaned into a late-’90s aesthetic for her streetwear look.

Kardashian’s focal piece was a bright yellow vintage-style “Ghetto Express” T-shirt that read “Charge It 2 Da Game” on the front. About three sizes too big, the back of the shirt is printed with “Silkk the Shocker,” the New Orleans-based rapper who rose to fame in the mid- to late ’90s.

It seems the 38-year-old wanted to pay homage to that era’s hip-hop-inspired fashion by opting for an oversized top that showed off plenty of leg teamed with a pair of short shorts. She accessorized with one of the decade’s favorite accessories too: a cellphone.

As for her footwear, Kardashian continued the hip-hop vibe by opting for Adidas, which of course were popularized by Run-D.M.C. in the late ’80s with the hit song “My Adidas.”

Instead of the classic shell-toe style that the group was known for sporting, however, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star stepped out in black Gazelles. Her son’s look, which featured sleek all-white Nikes, on the other hand, was more millennium material.

Adidas Originals Gazelle Shoes, $80; adidas.com

