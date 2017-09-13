Kourtney Kardashian Films ‘KUWTK’ In Gold 5-Inch Heels & Cheeky Ripped Jeans

Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian sitting front0-row at the Balmain spring '17 show. Rex Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian knows how to stand out through her shoes. We can’t even imagine taking a tour of her closet. From classic Vans to eye-catching red Gucci stilettos, her collection is one of a kind, and this week, we’re getting a deeper look at her kicks courtesy of her latest outfit.

The mom of three was spotted outside the studio filming upcoming episodes of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” wearing a skin-tight off-the-shoulder crop top with ripped light-wash jeans that had tears around the bottom of the back pocket. She paired her casual ensemble with golden Gianvito Rossi 5-inch sandals that instantly elevated her look in the best way. The Italian pumps are undoubtedly a closet staple, which you can currently purchase for $600.

Now that we already know what she’ll be wearing for one episode, it only makes us that much more excited to see what’s to come next season.

Style Q U E E N #kourtneykardashian A post shared by 🔥Share My Page🔥 (@fashshown) on Sep 12, 2017 at 7:39pm PDT

Another one of Kourtney in the Kiki 💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕💕#kourtneykardashian #keepingupwiththekardashians #openingceremony #pearleknits #kardashian #kardashianstyle A post shared by Pearle Knits and Things (@pearleknits) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

Gianvito Rossi Portofino 105 leather heeled sandals, $600; selfridges.com

