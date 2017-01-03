Here’s How Kourtney Kardashian Celebrated the New Year in Aspen

Kourtney Kardashian slipped out of Los Angeles to ring in the new year with her family.
From her Instagram posts, it seems she celebrated in Aspen with on-again, off-again partner Scott Disick, their three kids and some friends. On New Year’s Eve, Kardashian wore black furry boots as she celebrated with sparklers.
While out and about in Aspen, Disick and Kardashian wore their Yeezy boots. Disick also snapped a photo with son Mason, who was wearing Nike sneakers.
Later that weekend, Kardashian hit the slopes wearing an all-white ski outfit.
And in a typical Kardashian-style dramatic exit, Kardashian and Disick took a moment to pose on the wing of their private jet before heading home.
