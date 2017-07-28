Kourtney Kardashian Made Gucci Red Stilettos Look Really Comfortable

Kourtney Kardashian at Melrose Place. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian has stepped up her summer street style game. This week, she wore a coveted pair of Manolo Blahnik x Vetements boots that took her look to the next level, and now she’s back with another show-stopping ensemble that will instantly grab your attention.

While out shopping on Wednesday in West Hollywood, Calif., the Kardashian sister opted for a classic white crop top, which she wore with bold striped flared pants. The true highlight of the outfit is what was hiding under her wide-legged trousers: a pair of red Gucci stiletto sandals that currently retail for $695. Kardashian’s outfit proves that a bold sandal is always a good investment.

Gucci stiletto sandals, $695; farfetch.com