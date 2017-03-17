Kourtney Kardashian Still Has Her Designer Prom Shoes

Kourtney Kardashian in February 2017. REX Shutterstock

They say what goes around, comes around, and it’s true in fashion too.

Kourtney Kardashian proved that there are some items in your closet you should never get rid of when she posted a photo of the heels she wore to her prom, which by our calculations would have been around 1998. The heels were a pair of Gucci sandals featuring the brand’s signature horsebit buckle.

Kourtney Kardashian took this photo of a pair of Gucci sandals she wore to prom. Snapchat

It would not be shocking at all for these sandals to appear on current Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s runway. The designer has been keen on updating many of the brand’s signatures, and the horsebit detail is still seen throughout much of the footwear.

Gucci horsebit platforms. Courtesy of Lyst

Here’s hoping we’ll see Kardashian actually wear these again soon.

Want more?

Beyoncé’s Pricey Pregnancy Style: Gucci and Gianvito Rossi

These Custom Sneakers Used to Be a Gucci Bag

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Wore Gucci Dresses for the ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Premiere