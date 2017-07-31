Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Roberts Twinned in the Most Unexpected Way

Emma Roberts spotted in LA. Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Roberts both have a unique sense of style, but last week the two stars overlapped in the most unexpectedly way on the West Coast.

The Kardashian sister was spotted leaving Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing a plaid grey blazer, matching shorts, a white body suit and standout red Vetements ankle boots. In Los Angeles, Roberts was seen out and about in a gingham minidress with a denim jacket that had her initials on it, which she also paired with red boots from By Far.

Though they had a different spin on the statement shoe, the duo basically guaranteed we’ll be seeing a whole lot more of the hue this season and the one to come. Fall will be here soon enough, so we recommend taking inspiration from these ladies and getting a head start on the trend. Start your day out by shopping for their boots below.

By Far red Lada boot, $376; bonadrag.com

Vetements textured-leather ankle boots, $1,720; net-a-porter.com

