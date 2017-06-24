Kourtney Kardashian Wore the Same Pumps Twice This Week

Kourtney Kardashian in Cannes, France, on May 26. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian is loving her Gianvito Rossi pumps.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality star stepped out twice this week wearing Rossi’s sleek Camnero suede pumps. The 38-year-old was first spotted sporting the heels for a viewing of the new film “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story” with Kendall Jenner and friends on Wednesday.

The mom of three paired them with a Faith Connexion embellished denim jacket cinched at the waist with a Rockins Rivet Belt.

Kardashian posted a photo of the intimate movie night on Instagram with Kendall, as well as Tyler, the Creator and Lil Yachty.

movie night #cantstopwontstop A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:20am PDT

The next day, Kardashian donned the same shoes — this time with denim cut-offs and a nautical button down — for a trip to Color Me Mine with her daughter Penelope.

Versatile and sleek, there’s little to wonder why the E! fixture opted for the style. The luxury label’s suede pumps feature a pointed-toe profile on a 4-inch heel. The shoes retail for $434 on net-a-porter.com, but they’re currently sold out.

Gianvito Rossi’s Camnero pumps; $434; net-a-porter.com. Courtesy of Gianvito Rossi

P and Kourtney 🖤.. #kourtneykardash #tagsforlikes #kourtneykardashianstyle #likeforlike #kardashians #kardashian #penelopedisick #kourtneykardashianapp A post shared by KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN FANPAGE ≠ (@kourtney.vouge) on Jun 23, 2017 at 4:26am PDT

