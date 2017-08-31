Kourtney Kardashian Makes an Edgy Fashion Statement With Her Church Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian is seen leaving church. Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian shows off her bold sense of style no matter where she’s going. The star recently rocked the bra-free trend on her daughter Penelope’s 5th birthday, and she’s worn designer heels in the most unexpected ways. On Wednesday, she decided to go to church with her sister Kendall, Hailey Baldwin and Ciara at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif., and she brought her fashion sense with her.

The reality TV star attended service in a black vintage ACDC T-shirt that made it seem more like she was going to a rock concert. She continued her look with AOTC wide-leg velvet pants, which you can invest in for $650, but what really made her outfit stand out were her furry Giuseppe Zanotti black heels. The eye-catching shoes had a fuzzy front strap that peeked out from the bottom of her flared pants with every step she took.

It’ll be interesting to see what she wears to church next time around.

Kourtney Kardashian is seen leaving church. Splash News

Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Winter sandals, $1,150; giuseppezanottidesign.com

Want more?

The Peek-a-Boo Bra Trend Is in Full Swing — and Rita Ora Is the Latest to Do It

Kourtney Kardashian and Emma Roberts Twinned in the Most Unexpected Way

Kourtney Kardashian & More Celebs Are Giving Twists to Menswear-Inspired Office Suits

How Penelope Disick Is Following in Her Parents’ Fashionable Footsteps