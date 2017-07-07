Kourtney Kardashian Wears Christian Dior and Chanel Sneakers in St. Tropez

Kourtney Kardashian at LAX airport on June 30. REX Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is having the time of her life while on vacation in Saint-Tropez with Younes Bendjima — and in style, no less.

The eldest Kardashian sister has been detailing her trip via Instagram, posting pictures of the mansion they’ve been staying in as well as some of the clothes she packed for the kid-free getaway. Today, the mom of three shared a shot someone took of her kneeling on the floor sorting through Dior two-piece sets.

So Christian Dior me from my head to my toes… A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 7, 2017 at 4:09am PDT

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality star captioned the photo “So Christian Dior me from my head to my toes…” However, it appears that on the floor next to her are a pair of crisp white Chanel sneakers. And while she wore nothing on her lower half, the 38 year-old donned a Jacquemus off-the-shoulder top.

Meanwhile, at the Christian Dior show at Paris Couture Fashion Week on July 3, model Winnie Harlow sported the same undergarments from the fashion house that Kourtney is seen laying out.

Model Winnie Harlow strikes a pose at Dior. REX Shutterstock

