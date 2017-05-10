Kourtney Kardashian Is All About Athleisure In This Outfit

Kourtney Kardashian carrying a Louis Vuitton bag in L.A. on May 9. Splash

If you follow Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian on Snapchat, you’ll know that the sisters often document their morning workouts.

Aside from the high-intensity moves they do to stay in shape, their videos have also revealed their love for APL sneakers over the years. Kourtney Kardashian in particular is a huge fan of the brand’s athletic shoes, but the gym is far from the only place she wears them.

On Tuesday, she was spotted out with her 7-year-old son Mason, wearing APL’s popular TechLoom Pro sneakers in black. If you love Kourtney’s look, these shoes are relatively affordable compared to the pricey designer shoes the Kardashian family often wears. Kourtney’s sneakers retail for $140, although some colorways of the style are more expensive.

She paired the kicks with black leggings and a black Adidas Calabasas oversized sweatshirt and carried a small Louis Vuitton backpack.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing an Adidas Calabasas sweatshirt and APL sneakers. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian holds on to her son Mason, who’s wearing Nike sneakers. Splash

APL TechLoom Pro sneaker, $140; apl.com

