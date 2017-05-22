Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Minidress and Bubblegum Pink Gucci Sandals in Cannes

Kourtney Kardashian at the Cannes Film Festival with friend Simon Huck. Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

It’s not all about Kendall Jenner. The model’s half-sister Kourtney Kardashian arrived at the Cannes Film Festival and immediately turned heads with her skimpy style.

The mom of three posed for photos with friends at the Fashion for Relief charity fashion show, which Jenner modeled in, wearing a pink and yellow sequined Blumarine minidress and strappy Gucci bubblegum pink sandals.

Kardashian’s sandals are currently available online for $695. Her dress is part of Blumarine’s fall ’17 collection.

Meanwhile, Jenner also wore pink and yellow sequins during the Fashion for Relief runway show.

Kendall Jenner wearing Emilio Pucci during the Fashion for Relief runway show in Cannes. REX Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see Jenner, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and more in the Fashion for Relief runway show.

