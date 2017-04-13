Kourtney Kardashian Serves ‘Eye Candy’ With Braless Tux and 4-Inch Pumps for Alice + Olivia Launch

Kourtney Kardashian wears Saint Laurent at alice + olivia's eyewear launch. REX Shutterstock.

The theme of the evening was eye candy, and that’s exactly what Kourtney Kardashian served.

The 37-year-old sizzled in Saint Laurent when she arrived for Alice + Olivia’s new eyewear launch on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

With no bra, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” reality star highlighted her décolletage in Saint Laurent’s black tuxedo blazer teamed with matching trousers and pointed-toe patent-leather pumps.

The label’s iconic Le Smoking jacket features satin lapels and is fully lined in silk. It’s available for $3,505 on Net-a-porter.com.

It would be no surprise if she completed the sleek look with another classic by Saint Laurent, the luxury brand’s “Paris Skinny” pumps. The footwear incorporates a curvy topline on a 4-inch slender stiletto heel, and it retails for $595 on Nordstrom.com.

Saint Laurent Paris Skinny pumps; $595; Nordstrom.com. Courtesy of Nordstrom.

Kardashian joined Alice + Olivia’s CEO and creative director, Stacey Bendet, at the event while celebrating the launch of Bendet’s new collection of sunglasses, featuring 16 styles ranging from $250 to $525.

The “Eyewear is Art” party included “eye candy” art installations with oversized sculptures, interactive vignettes and models who presented the eyewear with complementary shoes from the line, including the “Madison Floral” sunnies ($525), featuring Swarovski-crystal embellished petals, with Carla floral heels ($425).

Kourtney Kardashian wears Saint Laurent with Alice + Olivia’s Madison Floral sunglasses, and poses with Stacey Bendet, Alice + Olivia CEO. REX Shutterstock.

The label’s Pemton sneakers ($195) had an apt companion with the same wildflower Chelsea pattern in the Melrose and Dinah eyewear frames.

Guests included Olivia Culpo, Leona Lewis, Lydia Hearst-Shaw, Michelle Trachtenberg and Freida Pinto.