Kourtney Kardashian Embraces Braless Trend in Very Short Dress & These Comfy Shoes

Kourtney Kardashian. REX Shutterstock

Strutting in a sexy dress teamed with high heels is a fine choice for a night out, but Kourtney Kardashian knew her Saturday afternoon excursion called for something practical.

While celebrating her daughter Penelope Disick’s 5th birthday in Calabasas, Calif., the E! fixture was dressed for comfort from head-to-toe — opting to not wear a bra under a figure-flattering ribbed orange mini dress that she complemented with minimalist white Raf Simons x Adidas sneakers.

Celebrating birthday! #kourtneykardashian #penelopedisick #reigndisick #scottdisick #masondisick A post shared by @kardashiankidsbr on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Kardashian made a wise choice in footwear for a day of revelry. The low-top leather white shoes feature a round toe profile and perforated logo at sides. The kicks retail for $395, but are currently on sale for $166 on ssense.com.

On Friday she had on a similar color palette at Los Angeles International Airport, where she was dressed in orange trackpants and white sneakers.

Eschewing a bra is nothing new for Kardashian and some other celebrities who have embraced the trend.

@kourtneykardash out in Calabasas – 8 July, 2017 #kourtneykardashian A post shared by Kardashians (@lovethekardashianfamily) on Jul 9, 2017 at 7:44am PDT

In April, Kardashian arrived bra-less at Alice + Olivia’s eyewear launch party in L.A., wearing Saint Laurent’s black tuxedo blazer and matching trousers with Paris Skinny pointed-toe patent-leather pumps.

Kourtney Kardashian wears orange trousers with white sneakers at Los Angeles International Airport. REX Shutterstock

For Selena Gomez, the attempt at the bra-less look didn’t go so well on a date night in June with The Weeknd. Gomez suffered a slight wardrobe malfunction when her Alexandre Vauthier semi-sheer dress exposed her body through thin fabric that revealed her chest at the front and her underwear from behind.