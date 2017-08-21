Kourtney Kardashian Wore Her Underwear as Outterwear In the Chicest Way

Kourtney Kardashian in Calabasas, Calif., on June 19 shooting "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Splash

When coming up with the perfect outfit, Kourtney Kardashian considers every single part of it, including her intimates. She leads in putting the peek-a-boo bra trend on the map and isn’t afraid to put it all out there either, but in a classy way, of course.

The reality TV star was spotted exiting the studio on Friday after a day of filming her family’s show Keeping Up With the Kardashians confidently rocking a black lace bra as a top with an unbuttoned classic white shirt on top.

Kardashian then paired her inner-wear with ripped jeans that she cuffed at the bottom. It seems the styling choice was prompted to show the other trendy component of her look: Her Gianvito Rossi Plexi pumps. Her shoes have distressed fringed edges that complements her pants and have a significant 4-inch heel. The stylish pointed stilettos also follow the popular clear shoe trend—which her sister Kim has proven she’s a big fan of—with its clear PVC material along the side.

The 10th anniversary of her family series is set to air on Sept. 27, we wonder if this outfit will be a part of that special moment?

Kourtney Kardashian shows some skin after filming KUWTK! 🔥 #KourtneyKardashian #KUWTK #celebritystyle #celebstyle #denim #rippedjeans #kardashian A post shared by BACKGRID (@backgriduk) on Aug 21, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Gianvito Rossi clear PVC and black satin Plexi pumps, $795; barneys.com

