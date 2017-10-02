Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Abs & Peekaboo Lace Bra on a Date Night

View Slideshow Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima out for a date night Splash News

It may be getting cold outside, but Kourtney Kardashian isn’t letting fall’s breeze stop her from showing some skin. The reality TV star was spotted leaving dinner at the Plaza Hotel with her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, wearing one of her most daring looks yet.

She donned an all-black ensemble that included a sweater, straight legged pants and an exposed lace bra top. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Kardashian sister wear her underwear as outerwear; the 38-year-old has proved she’s a fan of the style, and there’s no doubt she does an incredible job of pulling it off.

To close out her sultry look, Kardashian slipped on black pointed pumps with see-through paneling on one side. It was the perfect way to elevate her attire and an eye-catching element to it. Shoes hands-down make or break an outfit, and her choice here was definitely the right one.

