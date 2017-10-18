Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Her Killer Body in a Skintight Blue Mini Dress With On-Trend Kicks

View Slideshow Kourtney Kardashian seen taking son Mason Disick to art class. Splash News

Kourtney Kardashian knows what to wear to flatter her body. From a mini skirt with strappy sandals to cheeky ripped jeans, we can always count on the reality TV star to deliver a killer look. On Tuesday, while casually taking her son Mason Disick to art class in Woodland Hills, Calif., Kardashian stepped out in another incredible look that you should make note of.

The 38-year-old mom rocked a denim-colored blue body con mini dress that she wore with a series of effortless white accessories. It seriously looked like she woke up like this.

Kourtney Kardashian seen taking son Mason Disick to art class. Splash News

Kardashian slipped on a white baseball cap and followed the popular white sneaker trend by opting for a fresh pair of kicks. Her outfit is total proof that a little goes a long way, and sometimes the best style moments are ones that look the most natural.

Detail of Kourtney Kardashian’s dress. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian flatters her body in a blue mini dress with on-trend white sneakers. Splash

