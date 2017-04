Kourtney Kardashian’s 4 Favorite Shoe Styles

Kourtney Kardashian REX Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian is celebrating her 38th birthday today. While some of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters have totally unpredictable style, Kourtney has her shoe uniform down pat.

Below, FN rounds up her four favorite shoe styles.

The mom of three keeps it simple when it comes to heels, most often opting for pumps by Gianvito Rossi or Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist sandals.

Gianvito Rossi pump

Kardashian wore Gianvito Rossi black suede pumps to an event for Manuka Doctor skincare line in London. REX Shutterstock

Kardashian looked sleek in a Julien Macdonald dress and Gianvito Rossi pumps. REX Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian in a white Dolce & Gabbana suit and Gianvito Rossi heels at the 2015 Baby2Baby Gala. REX Shutterstock

Kourtney Kardashian in Gianvito Rossi Plexi pumps. Splash

Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandal

Kardashian in Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian in Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandals. REX Shutterstock

When she’s not at an event or on the red carpet, she’s often spotted out and about with her kids wearing Vans Old Skool sneakers. For her daily workouts with sister Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney is a loyal fan of APL’s sneakers.

Vans Old Skool sneaker

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Disick wearing Vans Old Skool sneakers. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian in Vans. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Vans Old Skool sneakers. Splash

APL sneakers

Kourtney Kardashian steps out in APL’s TechLoom Phantom sneakers. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian in APL sneakers. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian wearing APL TechLoom sneakers with daughter Penelope and niece North West. Splash

