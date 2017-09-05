Kourtney Kardashian Was on Trend With These Green Sweat Pants and Vans

Kourtney Kardashian in Cannes, France, on May 26. Splash

Kourtney Kardashian honed down her skill of making casual ensembles look super trendy. The star often wears sweatpants with heels and also loves to rock shorts with luxury booties.

Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the reality TV star whipped out her sweats yet again, but she swapped out her heels with a pair of classic black and white Vans. Though pumps make a bigger fashion statement, Kardashian’s chill approach is just as eye-catching and stylish. The shoes have been around since the ’60s, so it’s proof that they’ll always be a closet staple and there’s no arguing with wardrobe essentials.

However, to elevate her look even further, the 38-year-old mom topped off her outfit with a Cartier bracelet and a mini Prada backpack. See her look in full below.

#kourtneykardashian spotted September 1,2017 she went for a causal look wearing #Mika Track Pants ($150) 🍀www.net-a-porter.com 🔥 A post shared by Kardashian/Jenner Fashion 🔥 (@kdashclothes) on Sep 3, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

Vans Black Ball SF sneakers, $57; zappos.com

