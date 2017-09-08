LeBron James & More Celebs Hold Court at Kith Sports’ NYFW Show

LeBron James for Kith Sport.
LeBron James led the parade of the stars that aligned for Kith Sport’s spring ’18 New York Fashion Week presentation today.

Ahead of the show, King James took to Instagram and teased founder Ronnie Fieg’s program.
“What we got going on tonight — me and Ronnie — it’s going to be mean, so mean,” the baller told fans in a video.

👑 Long Live the King KITH x KING JAMES #lebron #lebronjames #kingjames #kith

The Nike athlete hit the runway in flannel with a hoodie, jeans and the sportswear brand’s kicks. Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen also showed of some wares.

He posed backstage alongside Carmelo Anthony, and Rich Paul, according to a caption posted on a fan’s Instagram page.

scottie pippen, kith sport nyfw Scottie Pippen for Kith Sport’s spring ’18 NYFW show. Rex Shutterstock
lebron james, kith sport, nyfw Ronnie Fieg, left, and LeBron James backstage at Kith Sport’s NYFW show.

Some of the other famous names who held court at the show were DJ Clark Kent, Virgil Abloh, Daniel Arsham and Action Bronson.

Click through the gallery to see photos from the Kith Sports runway show.

#hoodiemelo #bullyseason #kith

