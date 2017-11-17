Kirsten Dunst & Naomi Watts Stun in Sheer Romantic Looks at Guggenheim Gala

Kirsten Dunst and Naomi Watts stepped out in sheer dresses at the Guggenheim International Gala in New York yesterday.
Dunst sported a see-through Dior dress with ruffle detailing and a collared neckline, which she paired with dotted pumps for a stylish look. The actress finished off her look with diamond earrings and a sleek updo.
Watts’ dress featured fantastical embroidered designs on the breast and sheer bell-cap sleeves. She finished off her look with pointy-toed black pumps.
While both Watts and Dunst opted for all-black, semi-sheer ensembles, Kate Mara stepped out in a yellow, floor-length dress with a plunging neckline, which she paired with metallic sandals.
