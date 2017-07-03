Kirsten Dunst Styled Her See-Through Dress With See-Through Heels at Rodarte’s Show

View Slideshow Kirsten Dunst wears a dress by Rodarte with Gianvito Rossi sandals at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. REX Shutterstock

Of course, a see-through heel is the best companion to a see-through dress. So Kirsten Dunst made a wise choice in footwear that played to the motif today at Rodarte’s spring 2018 presentation at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The “Beguiled” actress held court in the front row wearing a black ruffled metallic blouse and matching sheer tulle skirt by Rodarte. The chic dress incorporated lace and sheer panels that were see-through around the bust and the skirt hem.

Dunst completed the romantic outfit with Gianvito Rossi’s black suede Elias sandals that retail for $1,195 on barneys.com. The shoes feature an ankle strap with a buckle closure on a 4-inch square translucent blue Lucite heel.

The fashion show also attracted actress Brie Larson and her fiance, musician Alex Greenwald.

Gianvito Rossi’s black suede Elias ankle-strap sandals with a blue Lucite heel. Courtesy of Barneys

The Oscar winner embraced the see-through trend, too, wearing a sheer floor-length Rodarte lace gown. And just like Dunst, she opted for a minimalist sandal silhouette to complete the look. Meanwhile, her rocker sweetheart donned a leather jacket and trousers with white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers.

Brie Larson wears a dress by Rodarte and black sandals. REX Shutterstock

Alex Greenwald and Brie Larson. REX Shutterstock

The celebrity fans watched the label showcase a hoedown at the 17th-century Parisian abbey venue.

