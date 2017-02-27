Kirsten Dunst Has Worn Her Oscars Red-Carpet Shoes a Few Times Before

Kirsten Dunst wearing a Christian Dior gown on the 2017 Oscars red carpet. REX Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst took a page from Kate Middleton’s stylebook at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The actress brought out a pair of shoes that she’s worn several times before — a move commonly made by Middleton, who often re-wears favorite items from her closet. Dunst wore a black, strapless Christian Dior gown with a pair of Christian Lacroix ankle-strap pumps that she’s had for years.

Kirsten Dunst hits the red carpet in a black Christian Dior dress and Christian Lacroix pumps. REX Shutterstock

The heels have a subtle floral embellishment on the toe. Dunst wore them at the 2007 Met Gala in New York with a vintage Saint Laurent purple silk gown.

Kirsten Dunst wearing a Saint Laurent gown and Christian Lacroix heels at the 2007 Met Gala. REX Shutterstock

She brought the shoes out for the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and last month, she wore the shoes to attend the Ralph & Russo couture show in Paris.

Kirsten Dunst wearing her Christian Lacroix shoes at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Kirsten Dunst wearing Christian Lacroix shoes at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris in January 2017. REX Shutterstock

Dunst Oscars look is proof that sometimes the best shoe choice is already in your closet.

