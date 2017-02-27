Kirsten Dunst Has Worn Her Oscars Red-Carpet Shoes a Few Times Before

Kirsten Dunst took a page from Kate Middleton’s stylebook at the Oscars on Sunday night.
The actress brought out a pair of shoes that she’s worn several times before — a move commonly made by Middleton, who often re-wears favorite items from her closet. Dunst wore a black, strapless Christian Dior gown with a pair of Christian Lacroix ankle-strap pumps that she’s had for years.
The heels have a subtle floral embellishment on the toe. Dunst wore them at the 2007 Met Gala in New York with a vintage Saint Laurent purple silk gown.
She brought the shoes out for the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, and last month, she wore the shoes to attend the Ralph & Russo couture show in Paris.
Dunst Oscars look is proof that sometimes the best shoe choice is already in your closet.
