Why Do the Kardashian Sisters Love These Affordable Sneakers So Much?

Kim Kardashian West at the Fashion Los Angeles Awards on April 2. Splash

The Kardashian family has access to just about any pair of designer shoes they could ever want, but their go-to footwear lately is affordable and accessible for the masses.

The sisters are loving Vans Old Skool sneakers in black and white, which Kourtney and Kim had on during a family trip to Cleveland this week. The two were seen wearing the sneakers during a visit to I-X Indoor Amusement Park. Kim kicked up her pair as the family rode on swinging chairs, and shared a video of her and Kourtney’s feet as they walked around the park.

Earlier, the family also toured the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and Museum. In other Snapchat photos and videos, Kourtney could be seen wearing the same sneakers, this time paired with a dramatic fur coat.

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Snapchat (@kourtneysnapchat) on Apr 10, 2017 at 2:40pm PDT

Both Kourtney and Kim love the sneakers so much, they’ve even dressed their kids in the same pairs. Kourtney was spotted wearing matching pairs with daughter Penelope, and Kim’s daughter North also often wears the style, too.

Kourtney Kardashian and daughter Penelope Disick wearing Vans Old Skool sneakers. Splash.

North West wearing Vans sneakers. Splash.

It’s somewhat surprising that they have such loyalty to Vans, given that Kim’s husband Kanye West collaborates with Adidas. But even West himself wears Vans occasionally.

Kanye West wearing Vans in New York. Splash.

Want more?

Shop Kristen Stewart’s Shoe Closet: Vans, Adidas and Louboutins

Kim Kardashian’s Body Slimming Illusion Trick Involved These Sandals

Kylie Jenner Looks Sportier Than Ever in New Puma Ad Campaign