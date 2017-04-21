Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian Go Glam for Lunch in Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West in L.A. on April 20. Splash

Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian made a fashion statement when they went to lunch together on Thursday.

The sisters had dressed up for a photo shoot to mark 10 years of being on TV, according to the Daily Mail. Kourtney wore a pair of celeb-favorite Dsquared2 sandals, while Khloe went with a pair of Gianvito Rossi thigh-high lace-up boots.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Dsquared2 sandals. Splash

Khloe Kardashian wearing Gianvito Rossi boots. Splash

Meanwhile, Kim’s look was a bit more curious. She wore a favorite pair of strappy Manolo Blahnik sandals, but paired them with a sheer black dress that showed her undergarments — and had an image of the Virgin Mary on the front.

Kardashian West wearing Manolo Blahnik sandals. Splash

It’s not totally clear what message Kim was trying to send with her look, and despite the fact that the sisters were busy Snapchatting their day, she didn’t provide any clues. She did, however, take a moment to show off her and Kourtney’s heels.

