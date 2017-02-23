Kim Kardashian West Styled Her Sweatpants in a Way Only She Could Pull Off

By / 11 mins ago
Kim Kardashian West Style
Kim Kardashian West in New York on Feb. 16.
Splash

Despite being robbed of millions of dollars in jewelry in October during Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian West seems to be back to her old ways of showing off her luxurious closet.

On Wednesday, the star was spotted in Los Angeles carrying a bright orange mini Hermès handbag and wearing a pair of vintage Valentino sunglasses, seemingly striking a pose for the paparazzi. The rest of her look was total Kim K style: oversized Yeezy sweatpants and a puffer jacket over a lace corset top, completed with a pair of beige Yeezy boots. Only Kardashian West could make sweatpants and a corset work.

Related
Adidas' Jon Wexler Has an Insane Yeezy Boost Collection

👑The Queen👑 @KimKardashian #hairXandrew @StyledByHrush @OpenForVintage

A post shared by Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons) on

That profile tho 🔥 @KimKardashian #hairXandrew @StyledByHrush @OpenForVintage

A post shared by Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons) on

The Los Angeles weather probably didn’t call for a puffer jacket, but Kardashian West seems willing to do anything for fashion, whatever the temperature.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Hundreds of ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

Why Kim Kardashian West Wore This Color to the Yeezy Season 5 Show

Did Penelope Disick Just Start a New Shoe Trend?

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s