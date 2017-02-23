Kim Kardashian West Styled Her Sweatpants in a Way Only She Could Pull Off

Kim Kardashian West in New York on Feb. 16. Splash

Despite being robbed of millions of dollars in jewelry in October during Paris Fashion Week, Kim Kardashian West seems to be back to her old ways of showing off her luxurious closet.

On Wednesday, the star was spotted in Los Angeles carrying a bright orange mini Hermès handbag and wearing a pair of vintage Valentino sunglasses, seemingly striking a pose for the paparazzi. The rest of her look was total Kim K style: oversized Yeezy sweatpants and a puffer jacket over a lace corset top, completed with a pair of beige Yeezy boots. Only Kardashian West could make sweatpants and a corset work.

👑The Queen👑 @KimKardashian #hairXandrew @StyledByHrush @OpenForVintage A post shared by Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons) on Feb 22, 2017 at 4:14pm PST

That profile tho 🔥 @KimKardashian #hairXandrew @StyledByHrush @OpenForVintage A post shared by Andrew Fitzsimons (@andrewfitzsimons) on Feb 23, 2017 at 7:04am PST

The Los Angeles weather probably didn’t call for a puffer jacket, but Kardashian West seems willing to do anything for fashion, whatever the temperature.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian West Shows Off Hundreds of ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boosts

Why Kim Kardashian West Wore This Color to the Yeezy Season 5 Show

Did Penelope Disick Just Start a New Shoe Trend?