Kim Kardashian West Steps Out Wearing Yeezy Boots for a Family Movie Night

Kim Kardashian West in New York on Feb. 16.
For a movie night with her husband, Kanye West, and some of her siblings on Monday, Kim Kardashian West decided to dress up a little, choosing a pair of black suede lace-up boots from West’s Yeezy collection. With her hair pulled back into a sleek ponytail, the reality star paired an ultra-tight, black minidress showing off her legs with a shiny hooded puffer coat.

(Kardashian West is an extremely supportive spouse, constantly rocking her husband’s designs. On Sunday night, she showed off her matching Yeezy Boost sneakers with son Saint via Snapchat.)

Speaking of Yeezy Boosts, West on Monday followed closely behind Kardashian West, donning a pair of the recently released “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 for the occasion. It seems West chose a more appropriate outfit for the movies, but there’s no denying that Kardashian West looked stylish for the night out.

