Kim Kardashian West Rocks Skintight Dress With Baggy Yeezy and Her Adidas Calabasas Line

Kim Kardashian West (far right) wears a Yeezy jacket and a skintight dress. Courtesy of Snapchat.

The queen of contour is taking Dubai in bombshell style today.

Stomping out in Yeezy lace-up ankle boots, Kim Kardashian West cut a sizzling figure in the U.A.E.’s posh playground after teaching a makeup class on Friday, where she had on baggy jeans, sandals and a tank top.

Calabasas. Kim Kardashian West wears a jacket and boots by Yeezy and a hat by Adidas Courtesy of Snapchat.

Though she was clad in an oversized Yeezy jacket, her figure-hugging mini-dress emphasized her famous curves during the outing. She completed the look with another one of her favorite labels — her own, the forthcoming Adidas Calabasas range.

The E! fixture rocked a baseball cap from the athleisure line that she designed in collaboration with her husband, Kanye West.

In September Kim announced the team project on Snapchat, highlighting children’s apparel from the range featured Adidas branding and “Calabasas” — the exclusive California community that the Kardashians and other stars call home. “Look at how cute all of this kids’ stuff is — Kanye and I have an exciting project coming up soon,” she said while showcasing T-shirts and hoodies.

Last week she appeared on the social networking platform clad in the brand’s track pants teamed with Yeezy boots.

Want More?

This Is How Kim Kardashian West Styles Her Balenciaga Silver Boots

Kim Kardashian West & North West Wear Matching Outfits In NYC

Kim Kardashian West Reveals New Baby Yeezy 350s, Teases ‘Calabasas’-Adidas Collaboration