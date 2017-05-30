Kim Kardashian West Says Kanye West Was Behind Her Fashion Transformation — Not Stylist Monica Rose

Kim Kardashian West on "Watch What Happens Live" on May 28. NBC

Recently, the Kardashian/Jenner family’s relationship with stylist Monica Rose was in the headlines. The family had stopped working with her, and there were some reports that Khloe Kardashian could be filing a lawsuit against her.

While it’s not clear if that’s the case, Kim Kardashian West did clear some things up regarding the family’s relationship with Rose. During her appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” on Sunday, host Andy Cohen brought up the issue:

“The entire Kardashian/Jenner clan used a stylist named Monica Rose, and you all recently unfollowed her on social media and are no longer associated with her. Can you give us the real reason she is no longer in your universe?”

Kardashian West hesitated before responding, but she did shed some light on the situation.

“I haven’t worked with her in maybe four years, so my reason is not connected to this,” Kardashian West said. “But I will say that I read that it was said that she was the reason for my makeover when I met Kanye. And I will say that Kanye got me into a team, and we kind of documented it, so I think people think that’s the reason. For me, maybe that is the reason — I needed a new vibe. Why everyone else? You’re going to have to ask them. But for me, I wanted a new vibe, and Kanye wanted to give me a makeover.”

Rose also works with other high-profile stars including Chrissy Teigen, Kaia Gerber and Chanel Iman. She had also worked with Gigi Hadid, a close friend of the Kardashian/Jenner family, but it’s not clear whether she’s still working with the model.

