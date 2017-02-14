Kim Kardashian West Just Wore Those Crazy Vetements x Manolo Blahnik Boots

Kim Kardashian West Manolo Blahnik Vetements
Kim Kardashian West in New York.
Kim Kardashian West has touched down in New York for fashion week. Naturally, she’s already making a fashion statement.

The star was spotted on Monday night wearing a pair of the crazy up-to-there Vetements x Manolo Blahnik boots in black. The satin boots are not exactly what one might choose for the streets of New York, but Kardashian West somehow makes the boots look easy to wear.

She paired them with simple black leggings, a black sheer, long-sleeved shirt and a black puffer coat for an outing with friend La La Anthony.

Kim Kardashian West Manolo Blahnik VetementsKim Kardashian West wearing Vetements x Manolo Blahnik boots. Splash
Kim Kardashian West Manolo Blahnik VetementsA closer look at Kardashian West’s Vetements x Manolo Blahnik boots. Splash

Few are brave enough to wear these dramatic boots — the only other star we’ve spotted wearing them is Rihanna, who rocked the orange pair for a concert in August.

@badgalriri in @fengchenwang 💥💥💥🔥💥💥🔥 #vfilesthirdfloor styled by @illjahjah

A post shared by VFILES (@vfiles) on

 

Kardashian West is in town to attend her husband Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 runway show on Wednesday, scheduled to be held at Pier 59 Studios at 3 p.m. West had originally planned to show at 5 p.m. but changed the time after it became clear he had not consulted with the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), which creates the New York Fashion Week schedule.

